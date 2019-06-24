Ghana: Consolidated Bank Repositions With All-Inclusive Tagline

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), a wholly owned Ghanaian Bank has launched a unique tagline as part of efforts to identify itself as a customer focused brand, a bank for all.

The all-inclusive tagline "We Stand With You," seeks to underline the bank'scommitment as a trusted partner, standing with the customers to build a future together, being the people's bank.

The tagline further defines CBG's purpose in changing the world of customer engagement through the roll out of consumer-centric offerings.

Speaking at the launch of the tagline in Accra on Friday, the Managing Director of the bank, Mr Daniel Addo said the bank was well capitalised to meet its financial obligations and financial needs of the entire citizenry.

Mr Addo said the vision of the management and board of CBG was to become the best and preferred bank contributing to the development of businesses and the development of the economy as a whole.

"We are committed to serving with integrity and to be the preferred bank with simple, secure and differentiated service to customers," he said.

To this end , he said the bank was going to develop more innovative products to serve the needs of customers.

Mr Addo said the bank had worked hard to overcome challenges the bank faced in its formative years and was impacting on the banking industry, saying " we have worked to attain some measure of profitability."

Currently, he said the bank had more than 1.2 million customers and more were joining on a daily basis stressing that the existing customers were happy with the bank.

The Managing Director said management of CBG had put in place strong corporate governance and risk management framework to guide staff in their operations.

Highlighting on the tagline, Mr Addo said the journey to develop a new tagline for the bank started in August last year.

He said the new tagline reflected the bank's commitment to develop closer relationship with customers irrespective of their status and location.

"We want to remain a bank that stay closer with our customers and also which customers can trust," the Managing Director said.

Deputy Managing Director in charge of operations of CBG, Thairu Ndungu said the launch of the new tagline marked an important history in the life of the bank.

The Deputy Managing Director of CBG in charge of Business, Isaac Tetteh said the bank was now in capable hands and was ready to mat "exploits."

Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG) is a wholly owned Ghanaian Bank incorporated on August 1, 2018. CBG has been licensed by the Bank of Ghana under the Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930) to undertake universal banking services.