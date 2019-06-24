Ghana: We Deliver On Our Promises - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has insisted that unlike the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Democratic Congress (NDC) always delivers on its promises when voted into power.

"We are not the same as the NPP, we have always stood by the truth, we have not told false promises just because we want political power, we tell the people exactly what we can do for them and when we come into office, we make our best effort to deliver exactly what we said we can do for them," the former President said at the party's 27th Anniversary lecture.

Giving more examples to buttress his claim, the former president maintained that the NPP gave vain promises in the run up to the 2016 general election in a bid to win the polls saying "it was in 2016 that NPP elevated false promises to a historic level, it was just like anything the people want to hear because we want political power but you forget that when you have done that and you come into power, the reality will catch up with you, today, a large group of people are disappointed with the NPP."

Former President Mahama also stated that most of the projects under government's one village, one dam are shoddy alluding that "today, one village one dam has become one village one pond because before the election I asked that, are you digging dugouts or dams for irrigation purposes, they refused to answer and the reality has caught up, these are dugouts, in some cases they do not even qualify as dugouts."

The former president's claim on the projects followed concerns over the implementation of the policy which had largely been described as poor with some of the dams constructed in some communities in the north, according to residents, had either dried up or were not built properly.

The president in response to the concerns promised to investigate the development while the Vice President asked development authorities not to pay contractors working on the project if they fail to meet the specified standards. -citinewsroom.com