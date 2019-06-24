Ghana: Support Devt of Oti Region - Owusu Yeboah

The Oti Regional Minister, Nana Kwasi Owusu Yeboah, has appealed to the chiefs and people of the region to support the cause of developing the area as government is set to roll out a comprehensive and sustainable development plan for the region.

He said the region was poised to create a friendly business environment in the nature of tax holidays to incentivise potential investors.

Nana Yeboah made the appeal when he welcomed chiefs from Ntrobo Traditional Area of the Nkwanta South Municipality and a team of investment consultants on Friday.

Oti Region is among the six newly created regions by the government as part of efforts to quicken the pace of development in those areas and to ensure effective and efficient decentralisation.

Nana Yeboah observed that chiefs played a crucial role in the development of every society and thanked the people for being the first to visit him since he took office few months ago.

He told the chiefs that "President Nana Akufo-Ado's "developmental activities of the new region will be spread across the region and I assure that development of physical infrastructure will be undertaken in accordance with designs by the Town and Country Planning."

The chiefs led by Nana Tidibo Kowura Odamba II, said they were willing to offer a large arable land to the Oti Regional Co-ordinating Council (ORCC) or any investor for agriculture and other businesses and also proposed the creation of a separate district for Ntrobo Traditional Area as part of the region's developmental agenda.

For their part, the team of investment consultants led by Seth Ntiamoah told Nana Yeboah that their operations included investment analysis, sourcing of finance for developmental projects, and writing of proposal, among others.

The Regional Minister told them that he considered the peaceful coexistence between the diverse cultural and ethnic groups in the region as a priority and would work to maintain it.

Nana Yeboah identified improvement of road network, provision of water, electricity and accommodation for officers as priority project considered by the ORCC.

He said the region is opened to both local and foreign investments under strategies like; Build Operate Transfer (BOT), Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT), Public-Private Partnership (PPP), and Direct Private Investment (DPI).