Ghana: Volta Juvenile Mini-League Starts June 30

JUVENILE Club Owners Association of Ghana (JUACOAG) - Volta Region branch, will roll off their first ever mini-league competition on Sunday, June 30.

Twelve teams from three zones are taking part in the potentially explosive league.

The teams are Keta Youth FC (Keta), Future Stars (Aflao) and Serious Babies of Agbozume (Southern A).

Others are Cule Academy (Sogakope), Atletico Club (Sogakope), Kickers F (Akatsi) and Tongue Babies (Sasikpe) - all in the Southern Zone B.

Teams from the Middle Zone are Oderily FC (Sokode), Frankadua FC (Frankadua) and Emmanuel FC (Mafi-Kumasi).

The rest are teams from the Northern Zone - G.O Sports AC (Avatime), Tripple G (Kpando) and Sons of Thunder (Kpando).

The Volta Regional Chairman of JUACOAG, George Ofori, told the Times Sports yesterday that the league is preparation towards the JUCOAG's national tournament in August.

"We are working very hard to make sure the region is fully ready to face any opponent who comes our way in August," he stressed.

The league is expected to become an annual event until the Normalization Committee puts the official league in place for all juvenile clubs in Ghana.