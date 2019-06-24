Nigeria: Eight Injured As Building Collapses in Lagos

Eight persons were injured after another building collapsed yesterday at the Mafoluku area of Oshodi in Lagos State.

The Director-General of the state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Oke Osanyintolu, made the confirmation to journalists

He blamed the collapse on poor maintenance, adding that integrity tests will be carried out on adjacent buildings to ascertain their suitability and durability.

"The building was undergoing illegal renovation before it collapsed this morning," he said.

According to him, no death was recorded.

However, occupants have been evacuated as the building is expected to be pulled down to ensure the safety of people living in the area.

He said council officials had also been directed to ensure proper maintenance of drainages around the area.