24 June 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Eight Injured As Building Collapses in Lagos

Tagged:

Related Topics

Eight persons were injured after another building collapsed yesterday at the Mafoluku area of Oshodi in Lagos State.

The Director-General of the state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Oke Osanyintolu, made the confirmation to journalists

He blamed the collapse on poor maintenance, adding that integrity tests will be carried out on adjacent buildings to ascertain their suitability and durability.

"The building was undergoing illegal renovation before it collapsed this morning," he said.

According to him, no death was recorded.

However, occupants have been evacuated as the building is expected to be pulled down to ensure the safety of people living in the area.

He said council officials had also been directed to ensure proper maintenance of drainages around the area.

Nigeria

Burna Boy Wins 2019 BET Best International Act

The popular singer-songwriter Burna Boy has been announced the winner of the Best International act category at the 2019… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.