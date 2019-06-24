Nigeria: Choosing Pamo As Choice in JAMB Has Surpassed Our Quota, Says Odili

A former Governor of Rivers State and Pro-Chancellor, PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), Dr. Peter Odili, has stated that in less than 14 months of establishing the institution, Nigerians are now choosing the school ahead of the quota set by the university.

He said the school has, in a short time, become a choice to study by many Nigerians filling their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms.

Speaking during the second matriculation ceremony of the institution in Port Harcourt at the weekend, the medical doctor said the level of discipline and quality of learning in PUMS was unrivaled, as its projection remains to become one of the best universities in the country.

He said: "Our plan is to ensure that graduates from this institution are exceptional in the course of offering healthcare services to Nigerians. And for that to happen, they must be certified worthy in character and learning, which is what we are pursuing.

"In the hospital setting, the most important person is the patient. You must therefore treat your patients like your bosses without which you have no work. For that to happen, your character must be impeccable, and that is what PAMO is about."

Also speaking at the event, former Head of State and Chancellor, PUMS, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), described the institution as a world-class university dedicated to building healthcare workers, including medical doctors and nurses in the country.

The former head of state reiterated that PUMS would strive to address all the challenges associated with medical practice and education in order to achieve global excellence in terms of teaching, research and community services.

He added that the university would produce graduates in different fields of medicine who are not only competent in their professions but also worthy in character and learning.

The chancellor advised the students to be good ambassador of the school, adding that he has no doubt that based on the tutorial the students would receive in the in the school, they would all stand out in the society.

While commending the state government for supporting the school, he said the progress made by PUMS within the last one year shows the prospects and the future it holds for Nigerians.

On his part, the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike, said he was glad that students from the institution can now use the state teaching hospital for their trainings, adding that the products of the school will eventually benefit the state, as well as the country.

Wike, whose government is sponsoring 100 students each year in the university, said the state will also support the school with N250 million.

He said: "Students matriculating here should count themselves worthy to be in PUMS because their courses are constantly on demand. Be willing to serve our country and state when you graduate."

He called on illustrious sons and daughters of the state to emulate the pro-chancellor by establishing institutions that have lasting legacy.