South Africa: Sanef AGM Takes Critical Decisions to Support the Media Industry and to Launch an Inquiry into Media Ethics and Credibility Issues

press release

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) at its AGM on Saturday 22 June in Johannesburg, noted a number of disturbing trends in our industry including the erosion of public trust, the decline of editorial independence due to a number of issues including the encroachment of media owners and shrinking newsrooms linked to large scale retrenchments.

SANEF noted that trust in journalism has become eroded in the era of fake news and misinformation, as well as journalists sometimes backing certain political factions, which has muddied the waters by tainting the whole industry.

Further, we noted with alarm the large-scale retrenchments. The latest State of the Newsroom Report, published by Wits Journalism has quantified this as approximately half the professional journalist workforce being slashed from about 10 000 journalists to about 5 000 over the past decade - and on-going closures of news organisations. This has been taking place after declining circulations. As a result, media companies have been putting the squeeze on newsrooms. The trend in South Africa appears to follow those in the developed world where advertising has moved off to the large media tech companies such as Facebook and Google. The business model of the past for journalism is over.

Yet, as the keynote address by Head of the Investigations Directorate at the National Prosecuting Agency (NPA), advocate Hermione Cronje pointed out at our Nat Nakasa awards for bravery on Saturday, journalism in the public interest has never been more important than now, and indeed had it not been for investigative journalism the various commissions of inquiries (PIC, Zondo, Nugent and so forth) would not have taken place at all. She thanked the industry for its important gathering of evidence.

In this highly pressurized and difficult era, SANEF has committed to fighting to strengthen our journalist industry in a three-pronged way: