South Africa: Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubani Hosts Democracy and Youth Activism Dialogue, 29 June

#YouthMonth2019 - Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubani, and the executives of the Gauteng Provincial Government, will host a dialogue with youth from the Gauteng Province to commemorate Youth Month.
Themed 25 years of Democracy: A celebration of Youth Activism, the dialogue will afford the youth an opportunity to engage with the Minister and the executives of the Gauteng Provincial Government on socio-economic issues, as well as the employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in the tourism sector.
Every year South Africa dedicates the month of June to commemorate the Soweto uprising, and to honour the learners who stood up against the apartheid government on 16 June 1976. Tourism will host the Youth Dialogue in celebration of the legacy of the youth of 1976, and as a call to the youth to actively participate in the initiatives borne off the gains of democracy.
The event will feature exhibitions by organisations and government entities such as the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), the Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport Education Training Authority (CATHSSETA), Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA) and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF).
Members of the media are invited:
Date: Saturday, 29 June 2019
Venue: Disoufeng Pub and Restaurant in Soweto Gauteng Province
Time: 09:00 for 09:30
Programme
Time
Agenda items
08:30 to 09:30
Registration
09:30 to 09:45
Exhibition Walkabout
Delegation: Minister, Premier, MEC, Ward Councillors & Executive Management support
09:45 to 09:50
Opening and Welcome
09:50 to 10:00
National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) - Youth Initiatives/Programmes
NYDA CEO, Mr. Wassim Carrim
10:00 to 10:10
Programmes and opportunities for the youth offered by Gauteng Tourism Authority
CEO Gauteng Tourism Authority, Ms. Yolanda Kona
10:10 to 10:20
Youth Programmes & Opportunities in the Department of Tourism
Department of Tourism - Branch Tourism Sector Support Services
10:20 to 10:25
Introduction of Premier Makhura
MEC for Gauteng Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment - Mr Kgosientso Ramokgopa
10:25 to 10:40
Remarks Premier of Gauteng Province
Mr David Makhura: Premier of Gauteng Province
10:40 to 10:50
Entertainment
10:50 to 11:10
Address on Youth in Tourism
Minister of Tourism, Ms. Mmamoloko Kubayi -Ngubane
11:10 to 12:45
Unmediated Youth Stakeholder Dialogue
12:45 to 13:00
Summation and Way Forward
Minister of Tourism, Ms. Mmamoloko Kubayi - Ngubane
13:00 to 13:05
Vote of Thanks
13:05 -14:00
Lunch and media interviews
Kindly Note: Please confirm your attendance by 12:00 noon on 26 June 2019 to:
Ms Sindi Zwane
Tel: 012 444 6612
Cell: 081 267 4665
Email: szwane@tourism.gov.za;
Event Category:
Government activities
Issued by: Department of Tourism