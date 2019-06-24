South Africa: Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubani Hosts Democracy and Youth Activism Dialogue, 29 June

press release

#YouthMonth2019 - Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubani, and the executives of the Gauteng Provincial Government, will host a dialogue with youth from the Gauteng Province to commemorate Youth Month.

Themed 25 years of Democracy: A celebration of Youth Activism, the dialogue will afford the youth an opportunity to engage with the Minister and the executives of the Gauteng Provincial Government on socio-economic issues, as well as the employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in the tourism sector.

Every year South Africa dedicates the month of June to commemorate the Soweto uprising, and to honour the learners who stood up against the apartheid government on 16 June 1976. Tourism will host the Youth Dialogue in celebration of the legacy of the youth of 1976, and as a call to the youth to actively participate in the initiatives borne off the gains of democracy.

The event will feature exhibitions by organisations and government entities such as the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), the Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport Education Training Authority (CATHSSETA), Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA) and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF).

Members of the media are invited:

Date: Saturday, 29 June 2019

Venue: Disoufeng Pub and Restaurant in Soweto Gauteng Province

Time: 09:00 for 09:30

Programme

Time

Agenda items

08:30 to 09:30

Registration

09:30 to 09:45

Exhibition Walkabout

Delegation: Minister, Premier, MEC, Ward Councillors & Executive Management support

09:45 to 09:50

Opening and Welcome

09:50 to 10:00

National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) - Youth Initiatives/Programmes

NYDA CEO, Mr. Wassim Carrim

10:00 to 10:10

Programmes and opportunities for the youth offered by Gauteng Tourism Authority

CEO Gauteng Tourism Authority, Ms. Yolanda Kona

10:10 to 10:20

Youth Programmes & Opportunities in the Department of Tourism

Department of Tourism - Branch Tourism Sector Support Services

10:20 to 10:25

Introduction of Premier Makhura

MEC for Gauteng Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment - Mr Kgosientso Ramokgopa

10:25 to 10:40

Remarks Premier of Gauteng Province

Mr David Makhura: Premier of Gauteng Province

10:40 to 10:50

Entertainment

10:50 to 11:10

Address on Youth in Tourism

Minister of Tourism, Ms. Mmamoloko Kubayi -Ngubane

11:10 to 12:45

Unmediated Youth Stakeholder Dialogue

12:45 to 13:00

Summation and Way Forward

Minister of Tourism, Ms. Mmamoloko Kubayi - Ngubane

13:00 to 13:05

Vote of Thanks

13:05 -14:00

Lunch and media interviews

Kindly Note: Please confirm your attendance by 12:00 noon on 26 June 2019 to:

Ms Sindi Zwane

Tel: 012 444 6612

Cell: 081 267 4665

Email: szwane@tourism.gov.za;

Event Category:

Government activities

Issued by: Department of Tourism