Malawi: Mutharika Firm On Elections Victory Stance

Lilongwe — pic by Govati Nyirenda

President Peter Mutharika Friday hosted Members of Parliament to a luncheon at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe where he maintained his stance that his election victory was legitimate.

However, Mutharika said he understood the bitterness of those challenging his victory, saying losing an election was a painful experience.

"Thank God I have never lost an election. But I know that losing an election can be very painful, especially when one had unrealistic expectations," said Mutharika.

The President also reiterated the need for national peace and unity, saying despite political differences, the country has one people who share and benefit from the same resources.

"Campaign is over. The race is over. Let's move on.

"Despite politics, we are one family and we share one home. We use the same roads and share the same resources," explained Mutharika.

The First Citizen also underscored the importance of sharing; saying those who shared through the luncheon had shared the precious gift of life.

Malawi Congress Party and United Transformation Movement are contesting the May 21 election presidential results in court.

To demonstrate their disagreement with Mutharika's election, opposition MPs walked out from Parliament when the President started delivering his Parliament inaugural speech earlier in the day.