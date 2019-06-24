Malawi: E-Permit Project Ending in June

pic sourced from internet

Blantyre, June 24, 2019. Electronic permit processing system (E-permit) Project which the Department of Immigration has been implementing from December, 2017 will phase out on June 30, this yea (2019).

This was phase two of the project under the Agriculture Sector Wide Approach (ASWAP) Project.

The Immigration Department benefited from the project because one of its goals was to create an enabling environment for investors to boost the country's economy, hence the incorporation of e-permit system.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Friday, Coordinator of the E-permit Project, Andrew Mughogho said the department has already started issuing e-permits which are approved at the Immigration Headquarters.

Mughogho said some of these e-permits are temporary residents permit, students' permits and visitors' permit.

"The system has been installed in all our regional offices and we are almost ready to commence. We are only waiting for connectivity in all our offices by Malawi Telecommunications Limited (MTL)," said Mughogho.

He added the delay in connectivity was due to MTL's engagement with Malawi Electoral Commission where it also provided connectivity during elections and everything was put on hold.

Mughogho said the e-permit service will among other things enable customers to check progress of their permit process online.

"The e-permit also comes with online payment through banks as well as SMS alerts on feedback of the progress of the permit.

"The Immigration Department will be able to monitor the permit once given to foreigners through issuing a card which will be electronic and with a chip," he said.

The e-permit project is a $1 million (about K780 million) project funded by the World Bank.