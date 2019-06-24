Angola: Secretary of State Assesses Works At Camanongue Municipal Hospital

Luena — The Secretary of State for Health for hospital area, Leonardo Europeo Inocêncio, assessed Sunday (23) the restoration works of the municipal hospital of Camanongue, eastern Moxico province, in progress since 2012.

1 / 1

Moxico: Leonardo Europeu Inocêncio assesses works at Camanongue Municipal Hospital

Speaking to Angop, at the end of the visit, Leonardo Inocêncio said that the works are at an acceptable pace and if all goes well this year, it will be able to benefit from the equipment needed to be operational.

Located along the National Highway (EN-180), connecting the cities of Luena (Moxico) and Saurimo (Lunda Sul), the Camanongue Municipal Hospital will comprise areas of Pediatrics, Gynecologist Obstetrician, Surgery, Medicine and Orthopedics.

Diarrhea, respiratory diseases, malaria and arterial hypertension are the most frequent diseases in the municipality ho located 52 kilometers north of the city of Luena