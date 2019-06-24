Angola: Head of State Congratulates Journalist Luísa Rogério

Luanda — President João Lourenço on Sunday congratulated the Angolan journalist Luísa Rogério for her recent election to the Executive Committee of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

"Congratulations to the Angolan journalist Luísa Rogério, elected member of the Executive Committee of the International Federation of Journalists, during the Congress held in Tunis", writes the Angolan Head of State, in his Twitter account.

"Only with hard work, professionalism and perseverance are recognized," adds the President, before concluding: "Angola is proud", for the recognition of the journalist.

Senior board member of the State-run newspaper "Edições Novembro" Luísa Rogério was elected on June 13 during the 30th Congress IFJ, which brings together 187 unions from 141 countries.

Luísa Rogério and 15 other members elected on the same occasion are part of the restricted group that formulates the main executive actions of the IJF, which brings together six thousand members.

It is for the first time that an Angolan journalist is part of the Executive Committee of the IJF, as the holder.

In addition to Angola, two other Portuguese-speaking countries, namely Brazil and Portugal, were also elected in an event that has been considered unprecedented in the history of the organization, founded in 1962.

The Tunis congress was also marked by the fact that it was the first time that an African man assumed the post of IFJ president, the Moroccan Younes Mjahed, who for many years served as vice-president.

Born in Luanda, Maria Luísa de Carvalho Rogério has always been linked to journalism, having joined the editorial board of the" Edições Novembro" in July 1985.

She was secretary general of the Angolan Journalists' Union (SJA), from November 2004 to October 2015.