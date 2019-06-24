South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro Delivers North West State of the Province Address, 28 Jun

press release

On Friday, 28 June 2019, the Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Sussana Dantjie, will host the Official Opening of the North West Provincial Legislature wherein Premier Job Mokgoro will deliver the State of the Province Address (SOPA) in the Legislature Chamber at 09h00.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event and attend a Pre-SOPA Media Briefing Session which will be held on Thursday, 27 June 2019 in the Legislature Auditorium at 15h00.

The session is compulsory as a briefing on the rules of the chamber, do's and don'ts will be outlined for all journalists that wish to cover SOPA and accreditation issued.

Issued by: North West Provincial Legislature