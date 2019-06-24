Congo-Kinshasa: Tanzania Targets Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia and DRC Markets With Dry Port At Mbeya

Dodoma — The Tanzania government, through the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), will build a dry port at Inyala in Mbeya, targeting traders in Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Parliament heard on Monday, June 24, 2019.

The Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Mr Atashasta Nditiye, told the Parliament that during the 2019-2020, TPA will conduct feasibility study on a 100-acre land where the dry port will be built.

"After the feasibility study, an evaluation exercise will be conducted and after that, residents - who will have to leave their land to pave way for the project - will be compensated," he said.

Mr Nditiye was responding to a question from Mr Oran Njeza (Mbeya Rural - CCM) who wanted to know the progress of the project so far.

Mr Njeza also wanted to know if the government had plans to connect the planned dry port to Tanzania-Zambia Railway (Tazara) rail link.

"Our plan is to connect the dry port to Tazara which should go all the way to Itungi Port in Lake Nyasa. That way, the dry port will effectively serve traders across Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia and the DRC," he said, noting that the plan was scheduled to start during the 2020/21 financial year.

