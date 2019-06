press release

President Danny Faure has assented to the Seychelles Tourism Board (Amendment) Act, 2019, which was approved by the National Assembly on 14th May, 2019, and received by the President for assent on 19th of June, 2019. It was assented to on the same day.

The amendment to the Act concerns the functions of the Seychelles Tourism Board which will now focus on the marketing and promotion of Seychelles overseas.