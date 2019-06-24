Uganda: NRM Official Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Fuel

Alebtong — Police in Alebtong District have arrested the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party chairman of one of the sub counties in the district over allegations of stealing government fuel meant for roadworks.

The suspect who doubles as the Gombolola Internal Security Officer (GISO) of the same Sub County, was arrested on Friday by Police after a tip off by the locals.

The locals reportedly became suspicious after discovering that the fuel meant for roadworks was being carried in 20-litre-jerrycans to the suspect's shop at Aloi Town Council.

Mr Francis Owino, the NRM chairman for Alebtong District, who is one of the witnesses, said they saw the Sub County chief offloading the fuel estimated to be over 300 litres at the suspect's shop on Friday before leaving with 12 empty jerrycans from the shop back to the Sub County headquarters.

"After seeing what was taking place, we tipped off the police to investigate why the fuel that was supposed to be kept at the Sub County headquarters, was being stocked at the GISO's shop," he said.

All roads equipment currently being used to rehabilitate roads in the area are stationed at the Sub County headquarters.

Mr Owino asked police to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that the truth comes out, because there are people who deliberately want to frustrate government efforts.

"Instead of fighting corruption, the GISO is engaging in theft of government fuel. Police must do thorough investigation and the suspects must face the law," Mr Owino said.

Alebtong District police commander, Mr Joseph Nsabimana, confirmed the arrest of the suspect saying that he is currently being held at Alebtong Central Police Station as investigations into the matter continue.