Tanzania: Vanessa Mdee Goes Pubic About Breakup With Longtime Boyfriend Juma Jux

After weeks of speculations and rumors about their on-and-off relationship, Tanzanian songbird Vanessa Mdee has finally confirmed her breakup with longtime singer boyfriend Juma Jux.

Vanessa made the revelation during a Q&A session on Instagram, after a fan sought to know whether she is still in relationship with Jux.

"Wewe na Juma mmeachana??" the fan asked.

GOOD FRIENDS

To this Vanessa responded by stating that it is indeed true that the celebrity couple are longer in a relationship.

She was however quick to add that they are still good friends.

Vanessa's younger sister Mimi Mars had early on mentioned about the breakup even as the celebrity couple kept mum on the issue.

In an interview with Wasafi FM, Mimi disclosed that the two parted ways sometime back and now they were just friends.

BREAKUP

"Mimi ninavyojua hawako pamoja, kulikuwa na issues hapo katikati, sasa hivi ni washikaji tu. Kila nilipomuona Jux, Vanessa alikuwepo," said Mimi.

In May, while speaking to Global Publishers, Vanessa said that everything was okay between Jux and her.

"Hivi kwa nini watu wanapenda kufuatilia maisha ya watu jamani, halafu kitu ambacho huwa sipendi kabisa kukizungumza ni kuhusu hayo mambo. Hebu tuzungumzie ishu za kazi basi, kwa sababu mimi na Jux hatuna tatizo lolote," she said back then.