Nigeria: Buhari's Cabinet Won't Take As Long As It Did in 2015 - Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesman Femi Adesina, has said that Nigerians will not wait a day longer than necessary, before they have a cabinet

Adesina in a chat with The Interview, said "the circumstances are not the same",.

"Nigerians will not have to wait a day longer than necessary, before they have a cabinet," .

"And as the president himself has said, the process won't take as long as it did in 2015, because the circumstances are not the same."

"It was an unwilling union, forcefully consummated by Lord Frederick Lugard. Since then, it had been uneasy, with grave suspicion rifling through the polity," he said.

"It was not helped by the colonial masters themselves, who played one ethnic nationality against the other, to serve their own interests.

"These tensions spiked in recent times, particularly with the advent of democracy, in which people could make utterances, however indecorous or divisive they may be.

"The security challenges are enormous. Insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, communal strife, criminality generally. These are truly dire times, and as the president has said, they are results of the corruption, decay and neglects of the past.

"But is the government overwhelmed? By no means. The challenges are being tackled, and we will eventually overcome. Nigeria is greater than the challenges, no matter the hidden hostile hands that are encouraging them."

"And you found deep fissures being driven into the various peoples and regions of the country. Awareness of where one came from became heightened, other than national cohesion.

"Politicians cashed in on our fault lines - ethnicity, religion, language, state of origin - and many others, to divide the people, and advance their own interests. That is what has led us to where we are today."