Kenya/Algeria: Woeful Harambee Stars Trolled By Their Fans After Falling to Algeria

Harambee Stars have been viciously trolled by the unforgiving Kenyans on Twitter following their tame performance against Algeria on Sunday night in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match in Cairo.

Harambee Stars, who are making a return to the competition after a 15-year hiatus, were under pressure to get a positive result against the Algerians, but fell way short of expectation.

The Desert Foxes ran out 2-0 winners over a jittery Kenyan side that never got a sniff at goal in a Group C match played at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

FANS' REACTION

For the entire 90 minutes, Algeria were superior in every aspect and dominated from defense to attack.

The results have dampened the mood of many Kenya fans ahead of Stars' next match against neighbours Tanzania on Thursday night (11pm Kenyan time) in Cairo.

On social media, Harambee Stars were not spared the trolls and memes for their poor showing.

Here are some of the online reactions from the fans:

It's not the 2 nil I am upset about but the lack of a single move from the rear that can even reach Olunga! So, what was France all about?!

-- Fred Obachi Machoka (@fredomachoka) June 23, 2019

"So what can you comment on Kenya's performance tonight?"#HarambeeStars #AFCON2019 #ALGKEN pic.twitter.com/9xm4QUVEal

-- local man (@sa3adun) June 23, 2019

We have a broken defense. The lads are not serious. They lack the oomph and determination to make Kenya proud. The midfield is lost. No supply of the ball to Olunga. We are chasing the ball instead of having the control of it...

-- Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) June 23, 2019

Wanyama: I believe I'm speaking for everyone when I say we should all go home, Coz Sadio Mane is no joke y'all🤔 #HarambeeStars #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/tFkEakZn77

-- Karen. (@KarenOmollo) June 23, 2019

You all Said this is how #HarambeeStars play football..

Olunga and Wanyama Confirmed.😅😅#TeamKenya you made us Proud 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/c02cW34kdj

-- Samuel Githaiga (@GithaigaSamuel2) June 24, 2019