Kenya: Students Burn Down Dormitory After Being Denied Chance to Watch Afcon Match

Students of Uriri High School in Migori County on Sunday night razed down their dormitory after they were denied a chance to watch Kenya play in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

Apparently, the student wanted to watch the game between Kenya vs Algeria which was being played on Sunday night from 11 pm. a match Kenya lost 2-0.

A security guard at the school raised the alarm just minutes before the start of the match.

According to the school Principal, Nicholas Hongo, the fire was contained with the help of the neighbouring community and the students themselves.

NO CASUALTIES

Property of unknown value was destroyed but there were no reports of casualties.

"We have launched an investigation into the incident. We will record statements from teachers and students to ascertain what transpired," a senior police officer in Migori said.

According to reports by Migori News this is not the first time fire incident has been reported at the school.

At the beginning of this month, there was another fire caused by students after they were allegedly banned from interacting with girls visiting the school.

The visiting girls are said to be part of a group of girl guides and scouts who were camping at the school's playground.