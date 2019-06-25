Rwanda: Featured - SPENN and I&M Bank Reward Lucky Winners

SPENN and I&M Bank on Friday last week rewarded their lucky winner Nakabonye Sifah who is a resident of Rubavu District. This was in a draw where Rwandans were required to open a SPENN account on their phones and save money on their accounts for a period of 30 days.

The event was held Friday morning at the offices of SPENN Rwanda at Makuza Peace Building in Kigali.

A group photo of Spenn staff, I&M Bank official and a representative from Rwanda Motorcycle Company with the lucky winner at the event.

According to Sifah, who walked away with a brand new motorcycle says she got to know about SPENN one day as she was walking along the road when she saw her friends opening up accounts and when she heard that one was getting a bonus, she got interested and also opened one.

"I started saving whatever little money I would get and by the time I was declared a winner, I had so far saved Rwf 47000.

Nakabonye Sifah who won herself a brand new motorcycle after engaging in the Spenn saving campaign.

Sifah said that she plans on using her motorcycle as a public means of transport which will help her make more money that she will also save on SPENN and she is hopeful to win another motorcycle.

According to Alice Kirezi, the country director of SPENN Rwanda says that SPENN is a free application that originated from an infinity company in Norway and partners with I&M Bank in Rwanda. She says that it is entirely free on transfers and payments and has more than 10000 agents all over the country.

"SPENN allows its clients to cash out and cash in when one does not want to go to any of I&M Bank's branches," she says. This helps one to do their banking anywhere anytime from the comfort of their sitting room or bed which is greatly helping fulfill the country's effort of having a cashless economy in the near future.

Alice also says that the application has different features where SPENN can monitor one's savings in percentages. She says that in case one is on a project to save a specific amount of money, for example Rwf 100,000 the application lets one know what they have saved so far in terms of percentages.

She also says that SPENN also has another feature which is the map that helps clients locate agents who are called SPENN users and this makes someone know where the nearest gas station, hospital, supermarket that allows payments using SPENN is.

SPENN has had a number of winners walk away with cash prizes worth Rwf 200,00 for four clients in four weeks who won vouchers on a weekly basis. The 'ambassador model' that is still ongoing and this allows one who has had a client join SPENN through them receive Rwf 500 and even the one that has joined receives the same amount.

Alice Kirezi says that the company still has a lot of campaigns that are still ongoing even if the grand prize has been won but the struggle to promote a cashless economy still continues.