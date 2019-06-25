South Africa: Cotton SA Could Emerge As a Serious Contender

analysis

Today, Cotton SA is hanging by a thread as local policy failed to stand up to aggressive protectionism measures enforced by trading partners. But some state capital and corporate commitment in setting up a local sustainable cotton cluster might have turned the tide.

The local Sustainable Cotton Cluster (SCC) is dreaming big. It is planning to launch a sustainable and transparent cotton production and beneficiation pipeline in South Africa, successfully connect it to offshore supply chains, and tap into a growing global consumer conscience.

Sustainable farming comes down to the ability to prove minimal environmental impact, paying your fair share and taking care of surrounding communities. So opaque pricing practice and unfair trading terms afforded by government subsidies and tariff protections will no longer fly.

With a level playing field, Hennie Bruwer, CEO of Cotton SA, thinks the local industry is up to the task.

The SCC programme has brought together the entire cotton value chain and was formed as a coordinated platform for cotton, textile and retail value chain stakeholders to formulate strategies which would ensure growth and stability in the sector.

The cluster is made up of cotton farmers, ginners, spinners, fabric producers, manufacturers and retailers. This initiative...