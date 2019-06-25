Tanzania: Bongo Actress Wema Sepetu Released from Prison

A Resident Magistrate court in Dar es Salaam on Monday released popular bongo actress Wema Sepetu under tough bond conditions after spending seven days in prison.

The Kisutu court sent Wema into a week-long remand in Segerea prison last week on Monday after flouting bond terms in a case she is accused of leaking her sex tape online.

On Monday, during the mentioning of the case, Resident Magistrate Maira Kasonde released Wema on new strict bond terms.

Magistrate Kasonde warned Wema that she will remain behind bars for the entire period of her case should she go against the bond terms.

Wema will be required to show up in court in person without fail during the hearing of the case.

“Mahakama inatoa onyo la mwisho kwa mshtakiwa, ikitokea mshtakiwa huyu amevunja sheria kwa kutofika mahakamani bila taarifa, Mahakama hii haitasita kumfutiua dhamana” Kasonde ruled.

Wema found herself in trouble two weeks ago after failing to show up for the mentioning of the case.

The state is accusing the actress of publishing a sex tape with former lover on her Instagram account last November.

However in her defense, Wema’s laywer Ruben Simwanza argued that her client arrived for the hearing but was forced to leave the court’s premises after she suddenly developed stomach complications.