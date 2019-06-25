Malawi: Government Reaffirms Commitment Towards Environmental Conservation

Mulanje — Government says environmental conservation, remains a key issue in its programming in a quest to curb climate change impacts in the country.

Director of Environmental Affairs, Taonga Mbale Luka said this is the reason deliberate enabling policies and legal frameworks have been put in place to stir efforts being undertaken in the country in environmental management.

Luka made the remarks over the weekend in Mulanje during the World Environmental Day commemorations.

"A lot is currently being done in as far as environmental management is concerned especially focusing on this year's theme which is on Air pollution, in Malawi, human activities such as burning of bushes and industrialization compromises the quality of air hence deliberate initiatives have been put in place like the Environmental Management Act to help address such issues," she said.

During the commemorations, the Malawi Environment Endowment Trust (MEET) also celebrated 20 years of existence in Malawi.

MEET National Coordinator, Karen Price said she was happy for the contribution the organization has made towards environmental management in the country as it serves as a financing mechanism for organizations in the country.

"As we are celebrating 20 years of existence, we are happy to have been an agent of change through financing environmental activities in the country, going forward, sustainability should now be our main focus if all the initiatives that have been and are still being done are to bear fruits," said Price.

The theme for this year was "Stop Pollution: Save Lives".