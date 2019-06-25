Botswana: Spar Donates Shoes to Sehunou Primary School

Sehunou — As part of its efforts to make a difference in lives of the communities in which it operates, Serowe Spar recently donated school shoes to 139 Sehunou Primary School pupils, who are Remote Area Dwellers (RADS) and reside in hostels.

Handing over the donation, which cost P16, 600, the Serowe Spar manager, Mr Monthusi Moses said the money to purchase the shoes was contributed by Spar employees.

Mr Moses said the school shoes would benefit the pupils during the cold winter season, adding that it was not the first time the store extended a helping hand to the community.

He noted that many RADS parents struggle to buy shoes for their children, hence the donation.

He said the donation was their social responsibility since most Batswana were their customers.

Mr Moses explained that every year, Serowe Spar assisted the communities with two projects, stating that they were currently constructing a two and half house for a less privileged person in Serowe, which would be handed over soon.

Receiving the shoes, Sehunou primary school deputy headteacher, Ms Lehuma Ralekwalo thanked Serowe Spar for the initiative, saying most of the pupils were from less privileged families.

She said they were thankful, as it was the first time they received such a gift. "This gesture will restore dignity in our pupils and it will also provide a good learning experience for them," she said.

Ms Ralekwalo said the donation filled up the gap in the lives of the less privileged people, as well as giving some sense of normalcy in their lives.

She said the school had an enrolment of 565 pupils, 247 of them staying in RADS hostels in Sehunou.

SRC president, Ms Lindiwe Lentshwe thanked Serowe Spar for their generosity and loving spirit.

Source : BOPA