Malawi: Government Appeals for Environment Protection

Lilongwe — Government, through Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said on Sunday climate change has badly affected economies of countries that largely depend on agriculture as the phenomenon is now common occurrence.

Speaking during the commemoration of the 5th International Yoga Day in Lilongwe,Director of Administration in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Veronica Chidothi said the day reminded the mankind of taking care of its wellbeing.

Yoga refers to the physical activities people do to make their bodies strong. The Indian High Commission organised the International Yoga occasion where Malawi' Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials were in attendance.

The event, which was commemorated under the theme 'Climate Change', was the day for people to also recognise the importance of protecting the environment to avoid the devastating effects of climate change, according to Chidothi.

"Environment has an effect on climate and our actions today have an effect on the future generations, hence we need to consciously take actions that preserve the environment to minimize the impact of climate change," she said.

The director said this was in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal number 23 which stipulates the need for countries to take action to combat climate change and its effects.

"It is a fact that climate change, which is common occurrence now, has affected even our economies and this is worse for economies which depend on agriculture such as Malawi," she said.

She recalled that Cyclone Idai, which had hit the country few months ago, had cost the country millions of Kwacha in financial assistance to the affected people.

Apart from taking care of the environment, she also urged people in the country to take care of themselves by practicing Yoga (physical activities) because of the benefits they provide to the bodies.

She said Yoga does not only mean performing physical exercises, but also a way of life that connects people of different nationalities and religious beliefs.

Indian Acting High Commissioner, Anil Suri said it was important to celebrate the day because of the pressures of life people go through these days.

"These pressures come from work, family and places we stay, so it is important that we have little time on ourselves so that we balance ourselves both physically and mentally through Yoga," he said.

The acting High Commissioner therefore urged people to take initiative to make their lives better so that they continue contributing to their communities.

He said Yoga is important because it brings people of different races together as it is practiced everywhere in the world.