Kenya: Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi Fires 61 Striking Doctors

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has dismissed 61 doctors who have been on strike for the last three weeks.

Speaking during a press conference at the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital on Monday, the governor said the doctors will be replaced by the hospital administrators.

"We will be advertising for the vacancies of medical officers but in the meantime patients will be served by the 24 medical managers in the county, including the health executive and the chief officer who will be deployed in the two major hospitals in the county," Mr Muriithi.

DOCTORS' GRIEVANCES

The doctors who went on strike on June 3, are protesting failure by the county government to implement their collective bargaining agreement and effect promotions.

Other grievances raised by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) members are failure to place the doctors in the right job group and payment of arrears arising from delayed promotions.

"It is very unfortunate that the specialists have chosen this path. They have been participating in an illegal strike," Mr Muriithi said.

The striking medical officers were served with the dismissal letters on Friday.

"In that Job Group, they should know that promotions are not automatic and they can only happen when there is a vacancy at that level," the governor said.

The doctors were earning at least Sh350, 000 per month.

"We have to promote equity as an organisation but in any case we do not have the resources to accommodate their wishes," Mr Muriithi said.

The governor was also against paying doctors on study leave.

There are four major hospitals in the county: Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital, Nyahururu County Hospital, Kimanjo and Doldol hospitals.