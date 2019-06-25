Zimbabwe/Uganda: Mudimu Expects Tough Uganda Challenge

Zimbabwe Warriors defender Alec Mudimu is expecting a tough challenge against Uganda in their second Africa Cup of Nations Group A clash at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Wales-based defender is expected to feature prominently in the Warriors defence against the Uganda Cranes as the Sunday Chidzambwa-coached side seek their first win of the tournament following their 1-0 loss to Egypt last Friday.

Mudimu said they would not be underestimating the Ugandans, who stunned DR Congo through beating them 2-0 in their opening match on Saturday.

"They (Uganda) are a very good team, very organised, but I've a lot of respect for the (Zimbabwean) technical team. It's one game we're not going to take lightly. We're going to go into the game full throttle, expecting to get a result. We're working very hard in our preparations," he said.

Mudimu, who plays in midfield for the Druids, but is a central defender for Zimbabwe, did what so many others have failed to do for the past two seasons, when he denied Salah a goal in 90-minute combat.

He played the whole game against Salah, but although the Liverpool striker was shut out from scoring, the Egyptians edged the opening game of the tournament, 1-0 in Cairo.

Mudimu said although he was encouraged by the Warriors' performance, the players were aware of the need to improve their attacking play after creating very few clear cut chances against Egypt.

"Collectively as a team, we didn't create many chances against Egypt and that's one thing we need to improve on. I feel surely if we can play exactly the same way we did and go another gear up we will definitely get a good result," he said.

Mudimu, who left Harare as a small child and grew up in Hertfordshire, began his career at Sheffield Wednesday, before moving on to Stalybridge and Northwich Victoria before joining the Welsh club Druids in 2017.

He scored eight goals in 12 appearances last season as they finished a modest 10th in the table in front of average crowds of 285.