Malawi: Super League Teams Yet to Register Full Points in Away Matches

Mzuzu — Despite having completed five weeks in the TNM Super League season at the time last weekend games were played, no team in the league has bagged full points (six) in games played away from home.

Over the weekend, Nyasa Big Bullets, Blue Eagles and Mponela United football clubs were assigned two away matches but all failed to grab maximum points.

On Saturday, Bullets beat Moyale Barracks FC 2-0 before being held to a barren draw by strugglers Mzuni FC at Mzuzu Stadium, hence collecting four from a possible six points in their trip to Northern Region.

Malawi Police Service outfit, Blue Eagles FC managed to get three points from Karonga District when they lost 1-0 to Karonga United before easing past returnees Savenda Chitipa United 5-3 in an eight goal thriller 24 hours later.

TNM Super league rookies, Mponela United FC failed to collect any point during their Blantyre tour when they were beaten 2-0 by Beforward Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium before losing 5-0 to fellow rookies, Mtopwa FC the following day.

Speaking after their two games in Mzuzu, Nyasa Big Bullets Coach, Calisto Pasuwa, bemoaned the two points the team lost in the Mzuni game.

"We wanted to collect full points today but that did not happen. We played well only that we did not score," said Pasuwa.

Despite just collecting three points from the Northern Region, Blue Eagles reclaimed the top spot after a scintillating 5-3 win over Savenda Chitipa United.

Eagles' player of the moment, Mecium Mhone broke the deadlock in the 25th minute but Chitipa equalized through Shelton Banda on spot kick.

Mhone restored the Eagles' lead in the dying minutes of the first half but Chitipa brought the game level again in the 50th minute through Tinkhani Nyirenda.

Stuart Mbunge and Schumacher Kuwali scored for the Area 30 outfit before Slick Chiona pulled one back for Chitipa.

Eagles are leading the pack with 17 points from seven games tied with Kamuzu Barracks but the former have a better goal difference.

Bullets, who are the defending champions, are on position five with 14 points, two points behind sworn rivals Beforward Wanderers who have 16 points.