Malawi: Registration for National Identity Cards Resumes

Blantyre — The National Registration Bureau (NRB) has announced resumption of registration for National Identity Cards (IDs) for Malawian citizens aged 16 and above in this month.

NRB Spokesperson Norman Fulatira indicated in a press statement issued on June 22 that the exercise will be done in all the 28 districts in the country and the eligible Malawian citizens should register with NRB through the District Registration Offices.

"According to the National Registration Act of 2010, every Malawian citizen who turns 16 years of age is required by law to register with NRB for a national ID within 30 days upon attaining the age of 16.

"NRB is, therefore, calling upon all Malawian citizens who have just turned 16 years of age, including those that are above 16 years but have not yet registered for the national ID, to immediately go to the nearest NRB District Registration Office to register," reads the statement.

Fulatira urged people with disabilities and the elderly to go and register for a national ID saying all District Registration Offices shall accord first priority to these vulnerable groups when they seek NRB services.

NRB, which is under the Ministry of Homeland Security, commenced the registration of all Malawian citizens of 16 years and above in 2016 before embarking on a mass registration exercise in 2017.

The project is supported by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), with the Malawi government contributing approximately 40 percent of the project's budget.

The remaining 60 percent comes from donor aid through the Department for International Development, European Union, Irish aid, the government of Norway, the United States Agency for International Development and UNDP.