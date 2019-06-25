Malawi: Bullets, Mzuni Share Spoils

Mzuzu — Nyasa Big Bullets' aim to bag six points from Mzuzu was halted Sunday when they were held to a barren draw by Mzuni FC at the city's soccer cathedral Mzuzu Stadium.

The defending champions returned to their base in Blantyre with four points from a possible six after overcoming Moyale Barracks FC on Saturday before being held by Mzuni 24 hours later.

The peoples' team entered the ground with high spirits and highly charged having already defeated Moyale on Saturday, but was surprised with Mzuni's resilience on Sunday.

Bullets started the match on a high note with enterprising midfielder, Chimwemwe Idana and pint-sized midfielder, Mike Mkwate exchanging neat passes but were frustrated by a blunt striking partnership of Chiukepo Msowoya and Bright Munthali until the first half ended goalless.

In the second half, Mzuni was forced to make an early substitution as Suzgo Kaira was taken out after succumbing to a muscle crump injury.

Bullets then utilized on Mzuni's substitution by introducing teenager Peter Banda for Mike Mkwate. The move seemed to work out but poor finishing betrayed the Blantyre-based side.

As the game progressed, Mzuni developed a thick skin as their defence marshaled by man-of-the match Lughano Kaira stood firm, resulting into the regulation time ending goalless.

In a post-match interview, Bullets Coach Callisto Pasuwa said fatigue and failure to utilize chances by his charges cost the team two points.

"Yesterday we had a game at which we used much of our energy, so we have to accept. That is part of the game and returning with four points is not too bad.

"We are going back to see where we went wrong, we can't talk of the league now while we have played only six or seven games," Pasuwa said.

In a separate interview, Mzuni FC Coach, Gilbert Chirwa gave credit to his boys for their hard work.

"Well, let me congratulate my boys, they worked hard and after Bullets collected three points yesterday, we knew that today they were going to be serious for them to return with six points, so I advised my boys to work extra hard," Chirwa said.

Mzuni are still in relegation zone on position 14 from seven games played with 6 points while Bullets dropped from position four on Saturday to five with 14 points from seven games.