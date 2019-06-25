Namibia: Bush Feed Investigated

The use of bush fodder creates many new opportunities, but it also has many challenges.

According to the latest issue of the Namibia Agricultural Union newsletter, there are many opinions and there are also different results in the field.

A project, under the auspices of the Livestock Producers' Organisation (LPO), will soon kick off to investigate the interaction between raw materials and to look at different chemical additions.

The project will be done in collaboration with the University of Pretoria, under the Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences.

"An expert committee has been set up to oversee the project," reads the newsletter.

"It is planned that the first part of the project (pilot project) will be launched in August with the initial analysis of various types of bush, cut in various ways (thicknesses and degrees of fineness)."

The main part of the project is planned for January/February 2020 and will involve the physical feeding of herds of cattle with bush feed and an analysis of the rumen material under different conditions.