Namibia: //Kharas Sanitation Headache

A total of 207 households in //Kharas still use bucket toilets, regional governor Lucia Basson has said.

Basson revealed this during her fourth state of the region address on Friday, where she said 514 toilets have been constructed in response to the call to eliminate the bucket toilet system in the region under the Harambee Prosperity Plan.

"We have 98 bucket toilets at Grünau, 28 bucket toilets at Kosis and 81 bucket toilets in part of Tses village. We admit that there are financial challenges and a lack of sewer reticulation systems in those areas," she said, adding that the elimination of bucket toilets in the region will result in improved hygiene and sanitation, which in turn will result in better living standards for the people. Basson further said 4 147 people had registered for the drought relief food programme in the region and that the government had decided to allocate 3 353 food parcels to every region.

She noted that 2 018 people were registered at Keetmanshoop Urban constituency, while the Keetmanshoop Rural constituency had 863, the Berseba constituency 1 716, !Nami#Nüs 179, Karasburg West 197 while Karasburg East had 717 registered and Oranjemund constituency recorded 257 needy people. She said the figures are a combination of food insecure adults, pensioners, people living with disabilities, orphans and vulnerable children, foster parents and war veterans.

The governor added that since April, 67 claims totalling N$500 000 have been made by farmers under the marketing subsidy, while 32 claims of N$24 000 were made under the fodder subsidy programme.

The marketing and fodder subsidies are aimed at providing assistance to the farmers in light of the drought.

Basson added that during the 2018/19 financial year, the number of people who receive social grants in the region had increased from 7288 to 7461.

