Sudan: Decree On Formation of Committee On Making Contact With Movements Issued

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council(TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan issued a republican Decree on setting up a high committee on making contact with armed movements to reach understandings over achievement of peace according to common grounds and vision.

The committee is to be chaired by TMC deputy chairman, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamadan Daglo and membership of Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Al-Kabbashi, head of the TMC political committee, Lt. Gen. Yasser Al-Ata, deputy head of the TMC political committee and Maj. Gen. Osama Al-Awad Mohamedain.