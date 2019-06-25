24 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Decree On Formation of Committee On Making Contact With Movements Issued

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council(TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan issued a republican Decree on setting up a high committee on making contact with armed movements to reach understandings over achievement of peace according to common grounds and vision.

The committee is to be chaired by TMC deputy chairman, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamadan Daglo and membership of Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Al-Kabbashi, head of the TMC political committee, Lt. Gen. Yasser Al-Ata, deputy head of the TMC political committee and Maj. Gen. Osama Al-Awad Mohamedain.

Sudan

Is Sudan Ready for Unamid's Exit?

The UN Security Council (UNSC) is scheduled to make a decision on the mandate of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.