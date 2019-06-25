24 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: RSF Dispatch Support Convoy to Kassala State

Kssala — The Rapid Support Forces(RSF) dispatched a convoy to support Kassala State under auspices of RSF commander, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Convoy included 5, 000 school bags with their requirements of booklets, pens and engineering materials for pupils and students of basic and secondary stages.

Caretaker Wali of Kassala, Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Babiker , while he was receiving the convoy at Kassala's infantry battalion hailed initiative of RSF, which he described as unprecedented.

He commended the RSF role in securing the country and supporting the state.

The Wali thanked the transitional military council for supporting the Kassla State community.

RSF commander in Kassala, Col. Taha Khojal said the convoy came within framework of support provided by the RSF the country-wide.

