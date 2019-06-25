Cameroon: 'The Yaounde Incident Is Behind us'

interview

Clarence Seedorf, head coach of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

What is your impression about what happened in Yaounde?

I think what happened in Yaounde has been occurring everywhere. Cameroon is not the only country where we find situations like that. In South America, Asia and other areas we do hear situations like that. Is not because it is Cameroon that some people think is not normal. The incident in Yaounde is behind us. We are now focused and strategizing on how to unit our forces.

What is the team spirit since you arrived? I think the spirit is very good as you must have observed during the training. The twenty-three players are ready for the competition. We have been working as a family; no case of indiscipline, no injury has been reported. The climate is good and we have had training sessions in the afternoon under the sun and another in the evening right up to 10 pm. This is to enable the players adapt to the different climatic conditions.

AFCON 2019 will be your first major tournament, any personal objective?

I don't have any personal objective. My wish is that we win our matches. That is why the first match is going to be very important. We have a solid team with viable players in different compartments so we are ready. If we win the first match the rest will follow.

As head of technical staff, what precautions have you taken to prevent people around the team from disturbing the players?

Personally, I don't read what is written on social media as well as newspapers. I have also advised my players not to read what is written. We have rules and regulations that each and every one must respect. The players are very good professionals, they understand the stakes and are ready to give all they have in order to make Cameroon proud.