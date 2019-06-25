Africa: Can Total 2019 - Many Surprises Expected

This follows the great show and fighting spirit of most of the less favorite teams.

A few days after the host country Egypt set the pace with an intriguing 1-0 victory over Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium with a goal from Mohmoud Hassan, things seem to be unfolding negatively for the favorites of the competition. During day-two outing on Saturday, June 22, 2019, Uganda out played Democratic Republic of Congo 2 - 0 to pick three vital points after goals from Patrick Kaddu and Emmanuel Okwi at the 14th and 48th minutes respectively.

Uganda now tops Group A ahead of Egypt thanks to their better goal difference, leaving at the bottom of the table Zimbabwe and DR Congo with no point. It is the first victory for the Cranes of Uganda at the final phase of the Nation's cup after 41 years. The last time the West African team participated at the final phase was in 2017, but lost all her matches at the group stage. In Group B at the Alexandria Stadium , Nigeria confirmed their soccer supremacy in their first outing by beating Burundi 1 - 0. The lone goal scored by Idion Ighalo at the 77th minute places them on top of the table with three points. The Super Eagles victory did not came easily as the Burundians who were making their first appearance at the final phase of the competition fought fiercely to at least grab a point. Were it not for the inexperience of the attackers, the new comers would have opened scores through striker Cedric Amissi.

In other group B encounter, it was a fight between another group favorite Guinea against a debutant Madagascar. After ninety-minutes of play that ended in a 2 - 2 draw, both teams went home with a point each after scoring four goals. The goals for Guinea were scored by Sory Kaba and Francois Kamano, while Anicet Abel and Carolus Andriamatsinoro were also on hand for Madagascar in an encounter that was played with a lot of enthusiasm. Their second outing on the 26th of June promises to be decisive.