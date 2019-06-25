Eritrea: Financial Contribution in Support of Families of Martyrs

Asmara — At the programs conducted in connection with Martyrs Day, 20 June, Eritrean nationals residing in various countries have made financial contribution in support of families of martyrs and augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund.

According to report, Eritrean community members in Kassala, Qadarif, Port-Sudan and Khartoum, the Sudan, as well as PFDJ, NUEW, YPFDJ organizations and youth members of St. Michael and Abune Aregawi Churches as part of the initiative they assumed to support 15 families of martyrs contributed 47,850 Sudanese Pound.

Similarly, Eritrean nationals in Milano and its environs contributed 22 thousand Euros, nationals in the Netherlands cities of Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Amersfoort, Kampen, Leiden, and Utrecht have respectively contributed 5931; 2,719; 1,600; 1140; 930 and 500 Euros in support of families of martyrs and in augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund.

Likewise, Eritrean nationals in the US cities of Saint Paul and Minneapolis as well as in Atlanta and its environs and Chicago contributed 12,478 and 12,000 and 52,500 thousand Dollars respectively.

In the same vein, nationals in Israel known as "Deki Hade Libi" contributed 12 thousand US Dollars while residents in South Africa 3,217 US Dollars and nationals in Cologne, Germany contributed 1,200 Euros.

In related news, Naod and Yohanna Fitsum, underage brothers, have pledged to raise 30 US Dollars monthly to support families of martyrs for one year.