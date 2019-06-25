Liberia: President Weah Calls for Practical Actions On Agreements Among MRU Leaders

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has stressed the need for increased cooperation and unity amongst leaders of the Mano River Union (MRU) countries, particularly to ensure that practical actions are taken on bilateral and multilateral agreements.

During a meeting with the Republic of Guinea's Special Envoy and Minister of African Integration and Cooperation, Madam Diene Keita Sunday, June 23 at his Rehab residence, President Weah underscored the urgency for leaders of the MRU to work earnestly to address and overcome the many socioeconomic and cultural barriers confronting the regional organization and the peoples of the sub-region.

He said without unity, peace and cooperation, it would be impossible for the sub-region to achieve the fundamental goals of mutual trade and economic integration for which the MRU was established.

The Liberian leader called for the actualization of agreements and communiqués amongst MRU leaders, bemoaning the lack of direct flights between and amongst members, mainly Liberia and Guinea.

He said it was important that Liberia and Guinea work toward establishing direct flights in order to ease travel constraints that citizens face with trade and commerce between the countries.

President Weah indicated that it would be difficult for citizens and organizations in MRU countries to achieve shared prosperity and unhindered free movement of goods and services in the absence of connecting air flights and road connectivity.

The Liberian President and the visiting Guinean Envoy also discussed the need for strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.