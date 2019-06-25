Gambia: Foroyaa Defeats GRTS 1-0

Foroyaa Newspaper yesterday defeated the Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS) 1-0 in a scintillating encounter at the Independence Stadium, Bakau in the ongoing Inter-Media Tournament organized by Gambia Press Union (GPU) in collaboration with the Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia (SJAG).

Foroyaa, tipped the underdogs in this counter, proved beyond doubt and nipped their opponent.

GRTS however were into the game from the word get-go creating couple of chances but squandered them all.

The first half ended goalless but Foroyaa's coach, Sulayman Bah, sleuth move of early substitution in the second half paid dividend.

Ansuma Barrow shot in the 5th minute of the game went wide but few minutes of the second half, he scored the only goal of the game.

The goal came courtesy of Kebba AF Touray's effort combined with Kebba Mamburay and Muhammed S Bah.

GRTS were dominant throughout the game but were not clinical in front of goal. Foroyaa's goalkeeper Ousman Jallow was impressive throughout, pairing and gripping all threatening shots.

Foroyaa's management expressed elation over the victory. Reacting to the victory, goal-scorer and team captain, Ansumana Barrow thanked Foroyaa's management and his team for the hard work they rendered in the game.

Speaking further, Barrow said though GRTS played fantastically well, they adhered to the tactics and strategy the coach gave them which earned them the victory. According to him, they are prepared for the tournament and looking forward to be crowned champions.

Harping, the team's gaffer Sulayman Bah said: 'The lads stuck to the mapped-out plan -defend and attack as a unit. This quite paid off. Our objective is the staked prize but we would take it game per game.'