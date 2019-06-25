24 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Eritrean Delegation Headed By Foreign Minister Arrives the Country

Khartoum — A high-level Eritrean delegation led by the Foreign Minister, Osman Salih Mohamed, arrived in Khartoum on Monday. He was received at Khartoum Airport by the Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, Gen. Mohamed Ali Ibrahim.

