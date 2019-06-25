Sudan: HAC Condemns Aggressions Against Humanitarian Organizations

Khartoum — The Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) denounced attacks on premises of the humanitarian organizations at Geraidha area in South Darfur State following protests and demonstrations.

HAC said some protesters assaulted premises of the WFP and Roeia International which caused losses in equipment and vehicles, stressing HAC denunciation to sabotage acts that block beneficiaries access to humanitarian assistance in those areas.

In this context, the HAC affirmed concern with partners, the need for joint work and the commission full readiness to facilitate procedures for aid workers in the country.