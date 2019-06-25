24 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: HAC Condemns Aggressions Against Humanitarian Organizations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) denounced attacks on premises of the humanitarian organizations at Geraidha area in South Darfur State following protests and demonstrations.

HAC said some protesters assaulted premises of the WFP and Roeia International which caused losses in equipment and vehicles, stressing HAC denunciation to sabotage acts that block beneficiaries access to humanitarian assistance in those areas.

In this context, the HAC affirmed concern with partners, the need for joint work and the commission full readiness to facilitate procedures for aid workers in the country.

Sudan

Is Sudan Ready for Unamid's Exit?

The UN Security Council (UNSC) is scheduled to make a decision on the mandate of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.