Africa: Kabbashi - the Council Requested Unification of Ethiopian and African Initiatives

Khartoum — The Head of Political Committee of the Transitional Military Council(TMC) Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi announced existence of difference between the Ethiopian and African papers pertaining to mediation between the TMC and forces of freedom and change.

In a press conference held at the republican palace Sunday evening , Gen. Kabbashi added the agreement reached earlier stipulated presentation of a joint negotiating paper from the two mediators over removal of obstacles and making appropriate climate for negotiation , stressing that the military council is waiting the mediators' responses.

He said that the TMC chairman was not informed with the Ethiopian paper which different from agreement reached with Ethiopian premier , Abiy Ahmed. Which , he said , was unacceptable , contained violation and lack of appreciation to the parties , saying not direct contacts with forces of freedom and change except through mediators

Gen. Kabbashi stressed importance of reaching consensus and dialogue for addressing the current issues in the country , indicating that that the council has responded to conditions of forces of freedom and change conveyed by the Ethiopian mediator.

He explained that the initiatives of Ethiopia and African Union aim to narrow differe2nces with forces of freedom and change.

Gen. Kabbashir indicated to emergence of new youth and political groupings which should have to included to guarantee security and safety of the country , affirming the TMC keenness of unity , safety and security of Sudan.

He pointed to existence of suffering which necessitates speeding up formation of the interim period institutions.