Sudan: HAC Condemns Aggression Against Humanitarian Organizations

Khartoum — The Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) has condemned the aggressions commited against the headquarters at Geridaha area in South Darfour State following the protests and demonistrations there, where the protestors committed violations and attacked the headquarter of the World Food Program (FAO), and the Organization of Scientific Vision (al- rowia al- almia) and caused damages in the equipments, apparatus and vehciles.

The HAC has condemned the sabotage acts that obstruct the adelivery of the humanitarian aid to the beneficiaries in these areas.

The HAC has emphasized its concern with the partners, noting to its need for work and to expand work with them, indicating that the commission is ready to facilitate all the procedures concerning the humanitarian work in the country.