Sudan: Declaration of April 6 Revolution Youth Forces Launched

Khartoum — The Declaration of April 6 Revolution Youth Forces (DARYF), which launched at press forum of Sudan News Agency(SUNA) Monday called for availing qualified youths opportunity to assume leading positions at all state institutions and effective participation of the DARYF in the interim period.

The declaration read out by Yasser Mohamed Musa called for establishment of strong external relations based on national interests, reactivation of popular diplomacy and amendment of elections act to include representation of youth by 30 percent in the legislative councils(federal and state).

The declaration demanded that the interim period to focus on peace, economy.

addressing grievances, creating appropriate climate for holding free and fair elections , holding inclusive conference on issues of the country and drawing up a strategic vision taking into consideration youth ideas and ambitions.

It called for conducting impartial and independent investigation over the sit-in dispersal incident and release of war captives , political detainees and those convicted in political cases.

The declaration underscored the necessity of application of positive discrimination for youth in civil service, regular forces and diplomatic representation as well as for people who have been affected by wars, erection of dams and mining in addition to nomads.