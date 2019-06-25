Eritrea Affirms Confidence in Sudanese People's Capability

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. .Gen, Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Monday eceived at the Armed Forces' General Command the Eritrean Foreign Affairs Minister, Osman Salih, and his accompaying delegation.

The Advisor of Eritrean President for political Affairs, Yemane Gebreab, stated that the Eritrean Foreign Affairs Minister came to Sudan carrying a message from President of Eritrea, Assias Afwerki, to the Chairman of the TMC dealing with Eritrea's support to Sudan in the transitional period and the role of the TMC in this period.

Gebreab said that Eritrea has deep confidence in capability of the people of Sudan to find solution to their issues, adding that we stand alongside the Sudanese people in this historical transitional period and we are sure that Sudan can overcome all obstacles.

He indicated that the change in Sudan opened wide door for enhancement of the relations between the two countries due to Sudan's historic role in the region.

Earlier this day, the Eritrean Foreign Minister met with the Deputy Chairman of the TMC, Lt. Gen, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, and the Head of the TMC Political Committee, Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, at Republican Palace.