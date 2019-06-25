Sudan Condemns Attack On Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport

Khartoum — Sudan has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack against Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia which left one dead and over 20 civilians injured.

The Foreign Ministry said in at a statement it issued Monday that targeting a civilian airport used by thousands civilians daily was a war crime and flagrant violation of the international humanitarian law and a direct threat to the safety of civilians even those destine the holy sites during the Hajj (pilgrimage) season.

The statement said that targeting the stability and safety of the territory of Saudi Arabia constitutes a dangerous threat to the stability of the region and international peace and security.

The Foreign Ministry affirmed Sudan's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of terrorist threats, demanding the international community to take the necessary measures to repulse such threats.