Sudan: Saudi Ambassador Promotes Saudi Officers in Khartoum

Khartoum — A Saudi Royal Order was issued on promotion of a number of Saudi officers who are currently learning in the Republic of Sudan to the rank of colonel.

The promoted officers are Colonel Issa bin Ali Al-Ghazi, Colonel Oweid bin Gawan Al-Ottaibi, and Colonel Muslih bin Bajad Al-Bagmi.

The promotion was conducted by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Khartoum, Ali bin Hassan Gaafar, at the Saudi Embassy in Khartoum.

Ambassador Gaafar has congratulated the promoted officers on the Royal confidence.

Present at the occasion was the Saudi Military Attache, Brig. Ibrahim Al-Omair.