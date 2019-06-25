24 June 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea Participates At FOCAC Meeting

Asmara — Eritrea's senior delegation led by Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, Head of PFDJ Economic Affairs, is participating at the two-day Ministerial Coordinators' Meeting on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The two-day meeting in Beijing is being attended by over 80 African ministerial-level officials.

Speaking at the opening event, Mr. Wang Qishan, Vice President of China said that the meeting is an important step for China and Africa to jointly implement the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit held last September.

The participating African delegates on their part said that China-Africa cooperation will serve as exemplary in the development of cooperation among developing countries.

