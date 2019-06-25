Eritrea: Senior Eritrean Delegation Holds Talks With Chairman of TMC

Asmara — A senior delegation of Eritrea composed of Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Presidential Adviser, Mr. Yemane Gebreab delivered massage from President Isaias Afwerki to Let. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Military Council of Sudan, today 24 June in Khartoum.

In his message, President Isaias expressed support of the Government of Eritrea to the successful transitional process the Sudanese political forces and the Transitional Military Council are conducting. President Isaias also expressed strong expectation to develop the new era of cooperation between the two countries to the highest level.

Commending the solidarity Eritrea is demonstrating in solving the issue in Sudan based on good neighborliness, Let. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan expressed his country's readiness to restore the relations between the two countries.

The Eritrean delegation also met and held talks with the Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council as well as with the head of the Political and Security Committee.

Upon arrival at the Khartoum International Airport, the Eritrean delegation was welcomed by Let. Gen. Mohammed-Ali Ibrahim, General Secretary of the Office of the President.